Georgian PM condemns Washington shooting

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has strongly condemned Sunday’s attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., expressing relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and others present were unharmed.

“Strongly condemn the attempted attack in Washington. I am glad that the President, the First Lady, and everyone present there are safe,” Kobakhidze wrote on the social media platform X, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

According to US media reports, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from a dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association after a gunman opened fire on security personnel.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect, a 31-year-old man, has been detained and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities added that formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

News.Az