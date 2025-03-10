Heathrow Airport passengers hit by major delays after car fire in tunnel

Passengers traveling from London's Heathrow Airport are experiencing significant delays on the road following a fire on the M4.

An electric car was engulfed in flames inside a tunnel in the early hours of this morning, News.Az reports, citing UK media.

This has forced National Highways to close the M4 southbound, between the J4 and J4A.

Two fire engines were deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames, but the car was entirely destroyed.

Traffic is now being diverted via local routes and drivers are being urged to consider using the M25 J14 or the M4 J3 to access Heathrow Airport.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: ‘We were called just before 3am to an electric vehicle fire inside the east ramp.

‘We sent two fire engines to the scene but once the fire was extinguished the car was completely destroyed.

‘The fire was under control by 3.45am. London Ambulance were called to the scene but there are no reports of any injuries. We left the scene at 4.30am.’

