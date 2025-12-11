Heathrow appoints ex-BT CEO Philip Jansen as chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

London’s Heathrow Airport has appointed Philip Jansen, former CEO of BT Group and WPP chairman, as its new chairman. Jansen will succeed Paul Deighton, who is stepping down after a nine-year tenure.

Heathrow is preparing for a £49 billion ($64 billion) expansion, including a third runway, backed by the UK government to boost economic growth and bring clarity to the airport’s long-term plans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I’m keenly aware of the instrumental role Heathrow plays in the UK economy and am motivated to play my part in its future,” Jansen said.

During his time at BT from 2019 to 2024, Jansen oversaw funding for a national fibre network covering 25 million homes and businesses and managed the entry of billionaire investor Patrick Drahi on the shareholder register.

“Heathrow’s development plans will greatly benefit from Jansen’s expert guidance,” Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said, highlighting the importance of his leadership during the airport’s next phase of growth.

News.Az