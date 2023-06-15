Heavy fighting continues on Azerbaijan-Armenia border in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy fighting, which erupted after the shelling of Azerbaijan's border checkpoint in Lachin by Armenia, continues on the conditional border in the Zangilan direction.

Armenian armed forces are using artillery and attack UAVs, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani Army is taking decent retaliatory measures.

On June 15, at 8.45, one serviceman of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service was wounded at the state border checkpoint in Lachin as a result of the fire opened by Armenian armed forces, the press service of the State Border Service said.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction. The Azerbaijani Army controls the operational situation.



The wounded serviceman was immediately provided with medical assistance and has no life-threatening condition.



The responsibility for the provocation rests squarely with the military and political leadership of Armenia.

