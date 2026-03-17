Korea thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating citizens from Iran

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Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Baik Joohyeon to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security.

The meeting discussed the development prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Korea in the fields of politics, economy, trade, education, high technologies and other areas. The sides emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations and intensifying mutual visits, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At the same time, the parties stressed the importance of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Korea, as well as political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs. It was noted with satisfaction that the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries will be celebrated in 2027.

Azerbaijan's large-scale energy and transport projects implemented in the region, as well as plans for the export of alternative energy were discussed, and an exchange of views was held on Azerbaijan's cooperation with Central Asian countries in these and other areas, including mutual activities within the C6 format. The importance of developing interregional ties, expanding transport and logistics capabilities, as well as deepening economic partnership, was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the other side about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including the current situation in the Middle East. The Korean side expressed its deep gratitude for the support provided in evacuating its citizens from Iran through the territory of our country.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

News.Az