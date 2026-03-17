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Fire in Baku apartment: 7 hospitalized - VIDEO

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Fire in Baku apartment: 7 hospitalized - VIDEO
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A fire broke out in a residential building on Khocali Avenue in Baku’s Khatai district at 11:10 a.m., authorities reported.

Four ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene. Seven people, five adults and two children, were hospitalized at the Toxicology Center for smoke inhalation, News.Az reports, citing Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Talıb Babayev, deputy head of the State Fire Protection Service, said firefighters and rescuers from the Baku Regional Center quickly contained the blaze. The fire started in the building’s shaft cables, but no apartments were damaged.

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Thirteen residents were evacuated to safety, and there were no other injuries. Emergency services confirmed the fire was extinguished in a short time thanks to swift response measures.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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