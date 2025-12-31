Heavy police presence in Sydney for New Year's celebrations after Bondi attack

Thousands of heavily armed police officers are patrolling the streets of Sydney as people mark the new year - a rare and stark sight in Australia, following the Bondi Beach mass shooting, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Some officers were authorised to carry high-grade weapons as part of heightened security measures. The attack on 14 December targeted Australia's Jewish community and killed 15 people at a Hanukkah festival.

New South Wales (NSW) Police said more than 2,500 officers would be on duty across the city.

Official New Year's Eve parties were paused at 23:00 local time (12:00 GMT) for a minute's silence to commemorate the victims of the attack, while the Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up by a white light to symbolise peace.

