Sydney NYE fireworks draw huge crowds amid tight security

Revellers gather at Mrs Macquaries Point in anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney. Photograph: George Chan/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations are attracting huge crowds, with major vantage points reaching capacity hours before midnight, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian. Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, sections of the Royal Botanic Garden, and several harbour-view parks were closed to additional visitors as early arrivals filled the sites.

More than one million people are expected at the harbour tonight, marking the city’s first New Year celebration since the tragic Bondi Beach attack earlier in December. Authorities have deployed over 2,500 police officers — including armed units — to ensure safety, while road closures and extended public transport schedules are in place to manage the flow of visitors.

A moment of silence will be held at 11 p.m. local time to honour the victims of the attack. The Sydney Harbour Bridge will later be lit with messages of unity and peace, with spectators encouraged to raise phone flashlights as a collective tribute.

Despite heightened security and emotional undertones, the atmosphere remains festive as Australia prepares to welcome 2026 with one of the world’s most watched fireworks displays.

News.Az