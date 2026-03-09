FIFPRO fears for Iran women’s team safety after Asian Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global players’ union FIFPRO has expressed serious concerns for the Iranian women’s soccer team, which is preparing to return home after being labelled “wartime traitors” for not singing their national anthem before an Asian Cup match in Australia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The team was eliminated on Sunday following a 2-0 loss to the Philippines. Fans at the Gold Coast waved pre-1979 Iranian flags, booed the national anthem, and chanted “Save our girls!”, reflecting worries for the players’ safety.

Over 66,000 people have signed a petition urging the Australian government to ensure the players remain protected while in Queensland. FIFPRO President for Asia and Oceania, Beau Busch, said the union had been unable to contact the players and was working with FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and Australian authorities to guarantee their safety and support their next steps, including possible asylum requests.

The controversy began when the players stood in silence during the national anthem before their first match against South Korea, which state media called the “pinnacle of dishonour.” Some fears arose that the team may have been coerced to sing and salute before their second match against Australia.

Coach Marziyeh Jafari stated that the players were eager to return home, while Australia’s assistant minister for foreign affairs, Matt Thistlethwaite, said the government could not comment on individual asylum cases due to privacy considerations.

