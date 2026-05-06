Heidi Klum stuns in stone-like Met Gala look - PHOTO/VIDEO

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Heidi Klum looked like she was carved from stone — quite literally — on the 2026 Met Gala carpet.

The Project Runway host was a clear standout on Monday night for her profound fashion choice that transformed her into a living sculpture, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

The custom look by Mike Marino was inspired by classical works like the Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino and the Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti, utilizing materials like latex and spandex to make Klum look like she was carved from stone.

Klum’s dynamic look arrived as no surprise, as the model is known for her innovative fashion choices, especially around the Halloween season. Each year, Klum hosts her annual Halloween party, where she debuts highly anticipated, often outlandish looks.

News.Az