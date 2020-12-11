News.az
News
Project
Tag:
Project
World Bank approves 102 mln USD for Pakistan's microfinance project to strengthen resilience
19 Mar 2025-16:46
Baku, Moscow eye new joint project on Caspian offshore zone
19 Aug 2024-15:30
Lithuania announces additional funds to boost defense
31 Jul 2024-16:27
Azerbaijan implementing hundreds of projects to revive liberated areas
23 May 2024-15:49
TotalEnergies launches the Kaminho deepwater project
21 May 2024-18:30
Kazakhstan has to balance its Green Hydrogen mega-project with domestic and ecological constraints -
ANALYSIS
09 May 2024-09:01
Mine contamination hinders realization of multilateral projects in liberated Azerbaijani territories: Deputy minister
24 Oct 2023-09:10
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss implementation of joint projects
14 Apr 2023-04:27
Neqsol Holding, Nobel Oil eye renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan
03 Jul 2021-10:48
Azerbaijan endorses FAO-Turkey Partnership Program project on fisheries
11 Dec 2020-00:03
