Helicopter crashes into palm trees after spinning out of control at a popular California beach -VIDEO

Helicopter crashes into palm trees after spinning out of control at a popular California beach -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five hospitalized after helicopter crash at Huntington Beach in front of stunned beachgoers.

A helicopter flying above a popular southern California beach suddenly began spiralling out of control, eventually losing altitude and crashing into a row of palm trees as beachgoers looked on, News.Az reports citing the The Guardian.

🚁A #helicopter #crashed at a festival in #California.



The incident occurred at the Cars and Copters festival near one of California's busiest spots, #HuntingtonBeach. The pilot and several others were taken to the hospital.



According to eyewitnesses, a bird strike on the tail… pic.twitter.com/wU1HwOWAOU — News.Az (@news_az) October 12, 2025



Videos posted online show the aircraft starting to spin above Huntington Beach then plunging towards the edge of the beach, where it becomes wedged between palms and a staircase near the Pacific Coast highway.

The Huntington Beach fire department said five people were taken to hospital including two who were in the helicopter and were “safely pulled from the wreckage” after the crash on Saturday.

Three people on the street were injured. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

The department said the helicopter was associated with an annual “Cars N Copters” fundraising event planned for Sunday.

News.Az