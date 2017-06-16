Helmut Kohl, Germany’s reunification chancellor, dies aged 87
Helmut Kohl, the chancellor who presided over both German reunification and the creation of the eurozone, has died aged 87, The Guardian reported.
Kohl was a towering figure in European politics in the second half of the 20th century, serving as Germany’s chancellor for a record 16 years from 1982 to 1998. He was previously state president for Rhineland-Palatinate for seven yearsю
Kohl left active politics in 2002. After a fall in 2008 he suffered from impaired speech and used a wheelchair.
