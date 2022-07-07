Yandex metrika counter

Heydar Aliyev International Airport receives first Qazaq Air flight

First aircraft of Kazakh airline Qazaq Air landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Thursday, 7 July, press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told News.az.

As of this week the Kazakh airline will perform regular flights on new route Aktobe-Baku-Aktobe and Nur-Sultan-Baku-Nur-Sultan (transit via Aktobe).

Flights on this route will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights on this route will be operated on Canadian-built De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft with up to 86 passenger seats.


News.Az 

