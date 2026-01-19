Hezbollah rejects US offer for talks, citing past experiences

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah has rejected a U.S. proposal to engage in direct negotiations with Washington about the next phase of developments in Lebanon, according to reports published on Sunday.

The offer was conveyed through Western and Arab intermediaries, proposing talks with the US envoy to Lebanon. A senior Hezbollah official confirmed to the Lebanese daily An-Nahar that the movement had received the messages but decided to decline the initiative, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The official explained that Hezbollah’s refusal was based on what he described as a “discouraging experience” with previous contacts and negotiations with the United States.

The report comes amid heightened tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border. On Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the movement’s patience was wearing thin in light of what he described as continued Israeli violations and attacks targeting Lebanon and Hezbollah members.

No official comment has been issued by Washington regarding the reported offer or Hezbollah’s response.

News.Az