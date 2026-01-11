Israeli warplanes carried out five strikes on a village in Lebanon

An F-15 fighter jet takes off during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, on June 29, 2023. AMIR COHEN / REUTERS

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah military targets in the village of Kfar Hatta, located 8 kilometers from the city of Saida in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing local television channel Al Jadeed.

According to the TV channel, the planes struck the residential complex at least five times.

There are currently no reports of damage or casualties.

