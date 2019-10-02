High-speed train may be launched between Baku, Russia’s Makhachkala

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are plans to launch a high-speed train between Makhachkala city of Russia’s Dagestan Republic and Baku, and the passengers of this train will pass customs

The train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki runs according to the same principle, he said.

"The train on the Makhachkala-Baku route will pass through Derbent city, he added. "This issue was discussed by the relevant ministries of the two republics."

The launch of railway route will increase the tourist flow between Azerbaijan and Dagestan, including the city of Derbent, he added.

Vasilev noted that Derbent is very popular among tourists and in the coming years, thanks to a special financing program, it will become “even better”. This city will become more attractive every year, he said.

“We will create conditions for this city to be modern,” Vasilev noted.

News.Az

