Hikmat Hajiyev: There will be no threat to Iran from Azerbaijan

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and Mahdi Sanaei, Advisor to the President of Iran, emphasized the necessity of expanding bilateral relations during a meeting in Iran, News.Az informs, citing IRNA.

Hajiyev declared that Azerbaijan is determined to develop relations with Iran in all areas.

The presidential assistant said that Azerbaijan is interested in developing political, economic, and cultural relations with Iran in an environment of good neighborliness, without any limitations and based on mutual benefit. According to him, the main point in relations between the two countries is strengthening trust and eliminating misunderstandings.

Hajiyev noted that there would be no threat to Iran from Azerbaijan.

Iranian Presidential Advisor Mahdi Sanaei, in turn, stated that Azerbaijan is not only an important and valuable neighbor for Iran, but the peoples of the two countries are relatives and friends.

In his opinion, the level of relations between the two countries should go beyond purely diplomatic format and extend to other state and private sectors:

"Deepening contacts between people will have a great impact on the development of cooperation. Iran's main goal in relations with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan, is to build strategic relations and stay away from any tension."

Sanaei added that the trade turnover between the two countries is very small: "We should try to identify macroeconomic and trade projects and involve businesspeople in developing and expanding cultural and economic relations. There are necessary opportunities and important platforms to create economic relations and trade networks for the benefit of both countries."

