Europe pays €27B more for energy amid Iran war

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Europe has been forced to pay an additional €27 billion ($32 billion) for oil and gas imports since the outbreak of the United States and Israel’s war against Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, von der Leyen noted that Europe is now facing its second major energy crisis in the past four years and stressed that European Union member states must draw important lessons from the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“In 2022, (Russian President) Putin cut off our gas supply, and now it’s the Strait of Hormuz,” she told reporters. “Our heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels leaves us vulnerable. We must reduce this dependence,” she said.

Von der Leyen emphasized that European countries need to expand renewable energy production and also explore nuclear innovation, including small modular reactors, to secure stable energy supplies.

“Every kilowatt-hour of energy produced here contributes to economic stability, affordable energy, and ultimately to Europe’s independence,” she added.

News.Az