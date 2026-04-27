Iran arrests Kerman shooting suspects, alleges links to Pahlavi, Israel

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Iranian authorities say they have arrested individuals accused of carrying out shootings at public gatherings in the southeastern city of Kerman, while also alleging links to Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, and to Israel.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, the main suspect and three alleged accomplices — two men and a woman — were detained following coordinated intelligence operations involving the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), police forces, and the judiciary in Kerman province, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Officials said the group was responsible for several shooting incidents targeting public gatherings in Kerman’s Azadi Square, during which two men and a young girl were injured at an anti-US and anti-Israel demonstration.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the ministry alleged that the suspects were affiliated with a monarchist network and had connections to Reza Pahlavi. It also claimed the group was linked to Israel, without providing further details or evidence to support the assertion. The suspects were additionally said to have ties to the opposition satellite channel Manoto.

Authorities said firearms, ammunition and explosive materials were seized during the arrests, describing the group as a “terrorist cell” operating against public gatherings in the province.

The ministry added that since the beginning of the unrest, security forces had detained multiple individuals in connection with the case, while investigations into wider networks were ongoing.

News.Az