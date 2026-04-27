BJP slams Congress MLA for comparing Trump shooting to Indian political sentiment

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While Wadettiwar noted that violence against constitutional heads "should not happen," his suggestion that such attacks are a natural reaction to government policies has been branded by the BJP as "hate speech.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has sparked a heated political row by drawing a parallel between the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and what he describes as growing public anger in India, News.Az reports, citing The States Man.

Commenting on the assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump, Wadettiwar stated that "as you sow, so shall you reap," attributing the attack to a backlash against Trump’s global and domestic policies. He further claimed that a similar sentiment of discontent exists against the central government in India, though he noted that people have not yet taken to the streets in the same manner.

The BJP reacted sharply to these remarks, with leader Shehzad Poonawalla calling the statement an "insult to the Constitution" and a dangerous normalization of violence. While Wadettiwar clarified that such acts should not occur against individuals in high constitutional offices, the BJP accused the Congress party of promoting "hatred" under the guise of political opposition. The incident at the center of the controversy involved a 31-year-old gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, who opened fire at the Washington DC event before being subdued; President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated.

News.Az