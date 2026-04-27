EU’s von der Leyen says 'too early' to lift Iran sanctions

EU’s von der Leyen says 'too early' to lift Iran sanctions

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that it is too early to lift sanctions imposed on Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We think the dropping of sanctions would be too early,” she stated in Berlin during a meeting of Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Von der Leyen added that the sanctions were introduced because of Iran’s suppression of its own population.

“We first have to see a change, a fundamental change in Iran for the dropping of sanctions,” she said.

News.Az