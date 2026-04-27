Iran says it will reverse engineer US missiles found in Hormozgan

According to a statement from the Imam Sajjad (AS) Corps public relations office, a specialised detection and disposal unit identified, neutralised and recovered more than 15 “heavy missiles belonging to a hostile enemy” during the recent conflict, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The statement said the munitions were mainly GBU, BLU and other advanced US-made systems. It added that their explosive mechanisms reportedly failed to detonate, allowing the weapons to be recovered intact and sent to technical and research facilities for analysis and reverse engineering.

The corps further claimed that since the start of the clashes, its forces have located, neutralised or destroyed more than 60 missiles and drones across Hormozgan province, with some also being used for technical assessment.

Recovered equipment reportedly includes bunker-busting munitions, cruise missiles and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles such as Harop, Lucas, MQ-9 and Hermes systems. Iranian authorities said many of the items were found intact and that disposal operations had been completed across the province.