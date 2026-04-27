IRGC Quds Force chief vows continued support for Hezbollah

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The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has pledged continued support for Hezbollah, saying the wider “resistance front” stands with the group as it defends Lebanon’s sovereignty amid what he described as ongoing Israeli aggression.

“Today, the primary focus remains on supporting Hezbollah and all other components of the Resistance,” Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani said in a post on the social media platform UpScrolled on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He dismissed Israeli claims that Hezbollah’s capabilities in Lebanon had been significantly weakened, saying that unity and cohesion within the broader resistance front had become “stronger and more solid than ever.”

The IRGC commander also said Israel had “failed over the years to end wars on its terms or achieve its stated objectives.”

News.Az