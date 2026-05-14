Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to the development of Global South countries

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Hikmet Hajiyev, a senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has said Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the development of Global South countries and the strengthening of cooperation among them.

“As the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and COP29, Azerbaijan has made a major contribution to the development of Global South countries and the strengthening of cooperation with them. We have established comprehensive cooperation with the countries of the Global South at both bilateral and multilateral levels,” Hajiyev, head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Thursday during the first General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform held as part of Baku Urban Week, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At the same time, Hajiyev said the world was facing new threats, challenges and uncertainties.

“We must also acknowledge that we live in a world of global disorder,” he said.

He added that throughout history, particularly after the Second World War, the Global South had largely been excluded from shaping the international order.

“The world was shaped without the participation, involvement, and cooperation of the South,” Hajiyev said.

Given the current global balance and the fact that around 80 per cent of the world’s population lives in countries of the Global South, he said those nations should no longer remain passive observers.

“We should not merely be observers in the formation of the new world order. Southern countries must actively participate in all its processes and initiatives,” he emphasised.

News.Az