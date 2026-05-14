Hikmat Hajiyev: Engagement with Armenia reflects Azerbaijan’s goodwill

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Hikmat Hajiyev, a senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has said that Azerbaijan’s cooperation and engagement with Armenia demonstrates its commitment to achieving lasting peace. He added that the country had ended the military occupation of its territory, thereby restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We have ensured our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also launched cooperation and engagement with neighbouring Armenia. It also demonstrates our goodwill, goodwill of winning the peace,” Hajiyev, head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the first General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP) in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Looking back at the early years of independence, he said Azerbaijan had placed high expectations on the international community following the collapse of the Soviet Union, but those expectations were not met, adding that the country ultimately had to restore justice on its own.

“In the early 1990s, when we gained independence, we expected a lot from the international community,” he said, adding that Azerbaijan also ensured the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Hajiyev said this experience underlined the importance for Global South countries of recognising challenges within multilateral institutions, including what he described as double standards.

“Therefore, as Global South countries, understanding that double standards and different challenges already exist within multilateral institutions and the international system, we should take leadership in our own regions and ensure peace and order, cooperation and collaboration,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan was ready to contribute to these efforts, stressing that its approach began in its own region.

“Azerbaijan, as a friend and partner, is ready to contribute to all these endeavours. We are starting from our own region. We are building peace, justice, cooperation and collaboration,” Hajiyev said.

He clarified that cooperation with civil society and NGOs was not intended to replace official diplomatic channels.

“Our intention in coming together with civil society institutions and NGOs of the Global South countries is not to substitute official diplomatic channels of our respective countries,” he said.

“But I am sure you will agree that we can complement their endeavours. We can also make the voices of our societies and communities well heard at the global level, living up to their expectations and aspirations,” he added.

Hajiyev expressed confidence that bringing together NGOs and civil society through the General Assembly would strengthen global cooperation.

News.Az