"Historical achievements made in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector thanks to BP-SOCAR co-op"

The Shah Deniz gas field development is a strategic project for Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Shah Deniz 2 project is now 96 percent complete, President Aliyev said at a ceremony of launching the state-of-the-art Khankendi subsea construction vessel built as part of the project, AzVision.az reported.

“The project is now 96 percent complete. This means that the project has already been implemented. It is impossible to develop the Shah Deniz field with maximum efficiency without the Khankendi vessel,” he said.

The head of state said that large investments were thoughtfully and systematically made in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan, and today the result is visible.

Historical achievements have been made in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector thanks to the joint activities and cooperation of BP and SOCAR, stressed President Aliyev.

“I highly appreciate the activity of the Caspian Shipping Company. Its activity meets international standards. The shipping company already works with profit, pays big taxes to the budget,” he said.

The president added that the successfully development of transport and energy infrastructure makes a great contribution to the overall development of Azerbaijan.

News.Az