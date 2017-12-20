Hitler's Mercedes-Benz heading to auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first round of globally-important automobile auctions takes place in Scottsdale in mid-January and it is traditionally where some of the world's most valuable cars are sold.

This year, the highlight of the Arizona sales will be a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen used as the main parade car of Adolf Hitler from October, 1939, until May, 1941, media reports referring to Worldwide Auctioneers web-site.

The history of the magnificent limousine is well documented, with it having been ordered by and built for Chancellor of Nazi Germany and Führer of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler. The car was taken from occupied Germany by the U.S. Army in 1945 and its provenance traces through being part of the Imperial Palace Casino collection and several other landmark auto collections.

Apart from being Hitler's Mercedes-Benz, the presidential limousine is a rare and valuable car without the Führer's provenance, being one of just a handful of surviving Offener Tourenwagens that were so expensive that they were the exclusive domain of heads of state and captains of industry.

