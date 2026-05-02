Alexander Esaulenko: The restoration of the Gazanchi Church is a vivid example of Azerbaijan’s approach to cultural heritage

Alexander Esaulenko: The restoration of the Gazanchi Church is a vivid example of Azerbaijan’s approach to cultural heritage

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“Azerbaijan’s large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts, particularly the return of internally displaced persons, infrastructure redevelopment, and cultural heritage restoration, are highly praised by the diplomatic corps,” Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexander Esaulenko, told journalists.

The ambassador, who joined the diplomatic corps’ 21st visit to the liberated territories, lauded the impressive infrastructure work in Karabakh, including roads and tunnels, and commended Azerbaijan’s careful approach to IDP return and reconstruction. He also highlighted the new mosque in Shusha, noting its 70-meter minarets and saying it will become one of the city’s gems, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He praised the restoration of the Gazanchi Church as a vivid example of Azerbaijan’s approach to cultural heritage, and noted that while demining is a difficult, long-term process, it is helping restore safe and normal life to the region.

Touching on Moldova–Azerbaijan cooperation prospects, the diplomat emphasized broad opportunities to enhance collaboration in cultural exchange and cultural heritage restoration.

News.Az