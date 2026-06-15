Qatar, Indonesia formalize political dialogue through MoU

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Qatar and Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding to set up political consultations between their respective foreign ministries.

The first round of political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia was held Monday in Jakarta, Indonesia, News.Az reports, citing Qatar News Agency.

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The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi led Qatar's side, while Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Anis Matta led Indonesia's side.

The first round of political consultation discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and strengthen them. It also discussed regional and international developments, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

News.Az