Albanian protesters tear down coastal project fences

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On Saturday, about 200 protesters dismantled metal and razor wire fencing around a luxury development site on Albania’s Adriatic coast, reflecting rising opposition to construction in environmentally sensitive areas.

Albanians have been protesting for weeks against a planned luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared ⁠Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. ​President ⁠Donald Trump, near Vlora, which is famed for its flamingos and a turtle nesting site, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

On Saturday, ⁠villagers from Rrjoll, located in an area of sandy beaches ​and ⁠pine forests in northwestern ‌Albania, protested against another project not linked to Kushner, saying it was being built on their confiscated land.

They waved ‌Albanian national flags and shouted "Revolution" as they ‌tore down the fences. Some scuffles with police broke out but the police did not stop them from removing the fencing.

"The protests ⁠will not stop until the residents of the village of Rrjoll are compensated. We are 200 families whose land has been seized," said Zeke Nikolle Shullani, 56, one of the landowners who have been protesting for several months.

An Albanian company has been developing a five-star luxury tourist resort ‌on the site and the project was granted "special status ​investor" by the Albanian government.

"What is happening ‌in this country is ⁠madness," said Nikolin Markpalaj, 60, another local landowner. "We asked ⁠the investors to come and consult with the people but they refused. ‌They think they ​can take all this wealth ‌without blood or anything ​else that might happen here?"

News.Az