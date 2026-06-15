Kizilcik Serbeti actress Ece Irtem dies at 35

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The Turkish entertainment industry is in mourning following the sudden passing of 35-year-old actress Ece İrtem, best known for her role as Işıl in the hit drama series Kızılcık Şerbeti.

The young actress tragically passed away at her home around noon on June 15, just one day after celebrating her 35th birthday. Following speculative online rumors regarding the circumstances of her death, İrtem’s attorney, Uğur Gökkoyun, issued an official statement to clarify the situation and firmly deny any allegations of suicide, News.Az reports, citing Cumhuriyet.

According to Gökkoyun, İrtem was at home with her mother when she suffered a sudden medical emergency. "Based on initial medical assessments, we believe the cause of death was a heart attack," Gökkoyun stated. He noted that an official investigation is still underway and that the definitive cause of death will be made public once the final autopsy report is released.

Born in Sivas on June 14, 1991, İrtem began her artistic journey in İzmir before moving to Istanbul, where she trained at the prestigious Sadri Alışık Cultural Center. Over her successful career, she became a familiar face on Turkish television, starring in several popular series including Yeni Gelin, Payitaht Abdülhamid, Kuruluş Osman, and Mahkum.

The unexpected loss of the talented actress has sparked a wave of condolences from fans, colleagues, and the wider arts community.

News.Az