Lebanon reports first deadly Israeli attack since US-Iran pact

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An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Monday, killing its driver in what marks the first reported deadly attack in the country since the announcement of a historic U.S.-Iran agreement.

According to Lebanese state media and security sources, the strike occurred at the Kfar Tebnit roundabout, located near the city of Nabatieh. The target was completely destroyed, and emergency services confirmed one fatality at the scene. Israeli authorities and the IDF have not yet issued an official statement regarding the operation, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

The escalation comes immediately after the announcement of a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, a diplomatic framework aiming to extend a regional ceasefire by 60 days, reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, and establish baseline negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

While a Hezbollah official stated that the group has withheld carrying out military operations since the U.S.-Iran deal was publicized, they emphasized that their adherence to a truce hinges entirely on Israel halting its strikes. Security analysts warn that continued targeted attacks in Lebanon could fragilely complicate the implementation of the freshly brokered regional agreement.

News.Az