Hong Kong eatery owners arrested for hiring illegal workers

Hong Kong immigration authorities have arrested two local restaurant owners and five illegal foreign workers in a citywide crackdown. The workers, all Indonesians aged 24–52, were employed at a licensed food factory supplying the owners’ restaurant and local food fairs.

Investigators said the owners allegedly hired the illegal workers to cut costs, and the factory’s products may have reached the wider market, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Authorities also seized cooking utensils, packaging boxes, and other equipment during the operation at the Kwai Chung factory.

