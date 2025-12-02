Hong Kong launches judge-led probe after deadly fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong’s government has ordered a judge-led inquiry into the city’s deadliest fire in decades, which killed at least 151 people at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex. Authorities arrested 13 people for suspected manslaughter and 12 in a related corruption probe.

Substandard plastic mesh and insulation foam used during renovations fueled the blaze, spreading quickly across seven towers. Around 30 people remain missing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Residents had previously raised fire safety concerns, and officials confirmed that some materials failed fire-retardant standards. Thousands of victims’ relatives have received emergency support as authorities continue searches in the worst-affected buildings.

Human rights groups have urged the government not to criminalize those seeking accountability, amid warnings against politicizing the tragedy.

