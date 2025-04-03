Hong Kong sends relief supplies to quake-hit Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Thursday that it has prepared over 20 tons of supplies to support disaster-relief efforts in Myanmar following the deadly 7.9-magnitude earthquake on March 28.

The supplies, including food, drinking water, first aid kit and temporary accommodation materials, have been handed over to Consul-General of Myanmar in Hong Kong Han Win Naing to be delivered to disaster-stricken areas. A portion of the supplies were donated by the local community, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

At a donation ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday, Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, expressed his sincere hope that the relief efforts will tide local people over this period of difficulties so that they can resume a normal life as soon as possible.

He said the HKSAR government will continue to keep a close watch on the situation in Myanmar and provide further support as needed.

During a meeting with the consul-general of Myanmar in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said that the search and rescue team dispatched by the HKSAR government to Myanmar will continue to make all-out efforts to aid the disaster-relief work.

The HKSAR government has activated the Disaster Relief Fund mechanism and has liaised closely with various local relief organizations. It has given in-principle approval for grants totaling about 30 million Hong Kong dollars (3.86 million U.S. dollars) to seven organizations.

News.Az