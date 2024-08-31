Horoscope for September 1-7

+ ↺ − 16 px

The intensity of August is finally over, and now we’re here in a new month with…a different kind of intensity! September starts with a bang on the 1st as Uranus—planet of lightning flashes and tectonic shifts—goes retrograde bringing all kinds of last minute changes and reconfigurations. Also on the 1st, Pluto returns to Capricorn where the power planet must finish up an epic story that has been playing out since 2008.

Amidst all these heavy hitting collective shifts, there’s also a new moon in Virgo on the 2nd: a great time to sit down and make a plan. If there’s something you’ve made overly complicated, this lunation helps you break it down into simple tasks.Mars squares off with Neptune on the 3rd, an aspect of burnout and confusion, before moving into emotional warrior Cancer on the 4th. Due to an upcoming retrograde, Mars will stay in Cancer for all of September and October and return there from January through April of 2025.The week ends with Mercury squaring off with Uranus (an aspect that previously went exact on July 21 and August 18) bringing some unexpected information to the surface.The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is your chance to detangle all that’s gotten way too complicated with your daily schedule and routine. What if instead of rushing straight from your afternoon work meeting to a Pilates class three towns away, you signed up for a virtual class instead? Your ruling planet Mars moves into Cancer and your home sector on the 4th making the beginning of what will be a long term focus on revamping your home and family life.This week’s mantra: “Build.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is a sharp reminder that you’re not here to have anyone else’s fun. You’re here to have your own fun! Whether you’ve been dating too many people at once, procrastinating on creative projects, or skipping out on quality time with your kids, now’s when you must trim the fat and focus on your real desires. It’s time to make pleasure into a practice.This week’s mantra: “Trim.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is an opportunity to finally get your home in order. Whether you had kids running around all summer or were away on vacation, it’s likely you’re missing some of the peace you used to feel in your personal space. Now it’s time to be the home organization influencer you used to see in the world. Get some plastic cubes and a label maker and get to work!This week’s mantra: “Order.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd provides a window of opportunity for you to create better boundaries around communication. It’s time to leave the group chat you’ve had on mute for months, put your book club on hiatus, and find a compromise with your sister in the ongoing battle over family heirlooms. Mars moves into your sign on the 4th which also relieves some stress, as this transit pulls all that excess energy out of your mind and puts it into your body.This week’s mantra: “Move.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is for putting all the data into your budget spreadsheet and not looking away when you see the ugly truth. It’s not glamorous to be spending this week going through and canceling all your unused subscriptions (why do you have two Nuuly accounts?) but it’s necessary. Mars’s shift into Cancer on the 4th ushers in a long-term era of cleaning up mental cobwebs and adjusting to stillness.This week’s mantra: “Calm.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is here to help you find more grounding in yourself. Letting go of a dream has been disappointing, but this week you’re learning that when one door closes another one really does open. Doesn’t this new world feel better than the old one? Mercury squares off with Uranus on the 7th pulling together a few more unexpected details that complete the vision.This week’s mantra: “Embody.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is here to remind you that though you’re feeling more like yourself these days, you also don’t have to rush into anything. This new moon falls in your unconscious sector and encourages you to meditate, rest and mind your business. A big part of this year has been about discerning what’s yours versus what’s everyone else’s. Stay calm and enjoy finding peace in yourself.This week’s mantra: “Solo.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is an opportunity to take a step back and get your social calendar under control. Recently it’s felt like you’ve had almost zero time for yourself. The burnout you feel as Mars squares off with Neptune on the 3rd is more than just a hangover, it’s a wake up call. Mars moves into Cancer on the 4th ushering in a long term period of putting all your energy into expanding your mind and big dreams. Choose the team that’s coming along with you wisely.This week’s mantra: “Gather.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd marks a fresh new start for your career and public image. Much of your focus this year has been on relationships and domestic life, but this is your chance to take a step back and make a detailed list of everything you want to accomplish in your career. You can see the long-term vision but what steps do you need to take to accomplish it?This week’s mantra: “List.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd supports making plans for travel, study and exploring new worlds for the rest of this year and beyond. With Mercury retrograde over the last few weeks, you were ruminating on these plans and even wondering how you were going to pay for them. Now it’s time to do more intense research and contact friends and mentors for support.This week’s mantra: “Vision.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd is an opportunity to organize your thoughts around a difficult situation in your life. Shining light on dark experiences isn’t a comfortable process but it’s definitely a necessary one. If you’ve been putting off an accountant meeting or hard conversation with your partner, now’s the time to initiate it. There’s strength in sticking to your values.This week’s mantra: “Reconcile.”The new moon in Virgo on the 2nd marks a powerful new beginning for your relationships. The last few weeks have been about re-evaluating how you can better show up for the most important people in your life. Any realizations you’ve had around give and take must be integrated now. This is also a powerful time to start a new job or project, or break away from a commitment that’s no longer serving you.This week’s mantra: “Power.”

