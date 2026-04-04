UK charges three men with arson over attack on Jewish community ambulances

Counter-terrorism officers are heading the ⁠investigation, but as yet the incident is not being treated ‌as terrorism.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the three men — aged 20, 19 and 17 — have been charged with arson with intent to damage property ‌and being reckless as to whether ​life would be endangered.

Two are British nationals, while the ⁠third is a dual British-Pakistani citizen. The ⁠three men were expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ ‌Court on Saturday (April 4).