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UK charges three men with arson over attack on Jewish community ambulances

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UK charges three men with arson over attack on Jewish community ambulances
Image used for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

British prosecutors said on Friday (April 4, 2026) ‌they had charged three men ​in connection with ⁠an arson attack last month on Jewish community ambulances in north London.

The ambulances ‌were set on fire on March 23 ‌in what British Prime Minister ‌Keir ⁠Starmer described as a “deeply ⁠shocking antisemitic arson attack”. The SITE Intelligence website has said an Iran-aligned multinational militant collective ​called Islamic ‌Movement of the People of the Right Hand had claimed responsibility for the incident near a ‌synagogue in the Golders ​Green area of London, News.Az reports, citing The Hindu.

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Counter-terrorism officers are heading the ⁠investigation, but as yet the incident is not being treated ‌as terrorism.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the three men — aged 20, 19 and 17 — have been charged with arson with intent to damage property ‌and being reckless as to whether ​life would be endangered.

Two are British nationals, while the ⁠third is a dual British-Pakistani citizen. The ⁠three men were expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ ‌Court on Saturday (April 4).


News.Az 

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