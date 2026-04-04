Next-Gen PlayStation 6 leaks reveal major features coming

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Recent leaks suggest that the PlayStation 6 may arrive sooner than expected, despite earlier speculation of a potential delay past late 2027 or early 2028 due to economic conditions.

Sources from Moore’s Law is Dead indicate that Sony is actively preparing for an imminent generational transition, including handheld support, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Work on a Power Saver Mode appears to be directly linked to the upcoming PlayStation 6 handheld.

According to leaks, guidelines for threading cores in this mode match the handheld’s rumored specifications: 4 x Zen 6c Cores (8 threads for games) and 2 x Zen 6 Low Power Cores (up to 4 threads for system processes).

Analysts note that using fewer threads alone does not significantly save power, suggesting the mode acts as a compatibility layer for the handheld.

Another leak points to PlayGo, introduced in PS5 SDK 13, Sony’s version of Xbox’s Smart Delivery. PlayGo allows developers to organize assets and textures for each console, so only the necessary files are downloaded.

Power Saver Mode has its own dedicated asset packaging, indicating it may serve as the foundation for a new console.

Additionally, Sony is phasing out legacy PlayStation Network features for PS4 games to encourage adoption of Cross-Gen SDK offerings. Collectively, these moves support the view that PlayStation 6 and its handheld are coming soon.

Leaked information also suggests that the PlayStation 6 and handheld are designed to be more cost-effective than current systems.

With cheaper cooling and power supplies, the base PlayStation 6 may be less expensive than the PS5 Pro, and a home version powered by the handheld’s APU could even cost less than the standard PS5.

News.Az