PMF blames US, Israel after Iraq air strike

A PMF member was killed and another injured in the attack on the group’s facility in the town of Al-Qaim near the Syrian border, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the PMF claimed that one fighter was killed and four others were wounded. It also said a member of Iraq’s Defence Ministry was among those injured.

The United States and Israel have not issued an immediate response to the allegations.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Iraq frequently caught in the wider spillover of conflicts involving armed groups, US forces, and Israel-linked strikes across the Middle East.

Authorities have not yet independently confirmed details of the attack, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.