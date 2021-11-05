Hospitalized Czech president expects to name opposition head as PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hospitalized Czech President Milos Zeman expects to appoint opposition leader Petr Fiala as prime minister, he said in his first public remarks since the central European country's parliamentary election last month, Reuters reports.

Zeman, who was rushed to hospital on Oct. 10 with an undisclosed condition, said in a telephone interview from the hospital on Frekvence 1 radio taped on Friday that he felt well and was ready to complete his mandate until 2023, although his doctors said he required further time in hospital.

News.Az

News.Az