Hosts Germany to kick off EURO 2024 with opening match against Scotland

Hosts Germany will kick off the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) with the opening match against Scotland at the Allianz Arena on Friday at 1900GMT, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Three-time champions Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Football Championship, starting on June 14, with 24 teams competing.The 51-game marathon will end with the final on July 14.In the European Championship, 24 teams will compete in six groups of four.The teams that finish in the first two spots in the groups and the best four third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16.The group competitions will end on June 26.Starting from the last-16 round that will start on June 29, the tournament will switch to single-match elimination.The quarterfinal matches will be played on July 5 and 6, and the semifinals will be played on July 9 and 10.The EURO 2024 champion will be crowned in the final match at Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

