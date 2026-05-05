Ukraine confirms strike on Russian Leningrad oil refinery

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Ukraine’s Security Service has confirmed a strike on major Russian energy infrastructure in the Leningrad region, targeting one of the country’s largest oil refining complexes.

The Security Service of Ukraine said it carried out the operation together with Ukrainian military units, hitting the Kirishinaftorgsintez oil refinery and the Kirishi oil pumping station. Both facilities reportedly suffered large fires following the attack, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The refinery is considered one of Russia’s three largest, with a processing capacity of around 20–21 million tons of oil per year and accounting for more than 6% of the country’s total refining output. It plays a key role in supplying fuel for both domestic use and export through the port of Primorsk.

According to Ukrainian officials, several primary processing units were hit, along with a fuel storage tank at the pumping station. The resulting fires were still ongoing following the strike.

The Ukrainian side said the operation demonstrates its ability to reach strategic infrastructure deep inside Russia and warned that facilities supporting Moscow’s war effort remain potential targets.

The strike triggered broader security alerts across multiple Russian regions overnight, as authorities reported heightened missile and drone warnings in several areas.

The incident comes amid a series of Ukrainian long-range attacks targeting Russian industrial and energy infrastructure, reflecting an ongoing effort to disrupt supply chains linked to the war.

News.Az