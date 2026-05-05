Trump says Iran conflict could last 3 more weeks

Trump says Iran conflict could last 3 more weeks

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Donald Trump said the conflict involving Iran could continue for another two to three weeks, while asserting that the United States has already achieved military success.

In a phone interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said timing was not critical for Washington and suggested that the situation would ultimately end in either a negotiated agreement or a clear military outcome, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“We either make the right deal, or we win very easily,” he said, adding that from a military perspective, “we’ve already won.” He also referred to past maritime losses in the conflict, claiming that opposing forces had suffered significant naval setbacks.

Trump did not clarify whether a ceasefire with Iran remained in effect, following reports of renewed hostilities and regional tensions involving maritime activity near the Gulf.

He also commented on security in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of risks to commercial shipping and suggesting that maritime threats such as mines could endanger large vessels operating in the region.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following earlier strikes involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have contributed to instability in the Gulf region and disruptions to shipping routes.

A ceasefire had been reached earlier through mediation efforts, but subsequent talks failed to produce a lasting agreement, leaving the situation in a fragile and uncertain state.

News.Az