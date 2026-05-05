Nissan to cut 10% of Europe workforce

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Nissan Motor is planning to cut around 10% of its workforce in Europe as part of a broader global restructuring effort.

The move is expected to be accompanied by changes at the company’s UK operations, including the consolidation of two production lines at its Sunderland plant, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The restructuring comes as Nissan continues to adjust its global manufacturing footprint amid ongoing pressure on the automotive industry, including shifting demand, rising costs and increased competition in the electric vehicle sector.

While the company has not officially confirmed the figures reported, the planned reductions would mark another step in its efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency across key international markets.

News.Az