Clarion raises strong q1 capital as european core-plus strategies pass $500m

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Clarion Partners Europe has recorded a strong start to 2026, with first-quarter fundraising driven by growing investor demand for European real estate core-plus strategies, which have attracted more than $500 million in commitments.

The capital was raised across Clarion’s European real estate platforms, reflecting continued interest from institutional investors in stable-income logistics and industrial assets, News.Az reports, citing Real Assets.

The firm said the momentum highlights sustained confidence in its investment approach and the resilience of core-plus real estate strategies in Europe’s current market environment.

Clarion Partners Europe, part of the broader Clarion Partners group, manages large-scale logistics-focused portfolios across Europe and has a long track record in core, core-plus, and value-add investments.

The fundraising success follows broader industry activity in the segment, where investors continue to allocate capital to income-generating real estate despite macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly in logistics and industrial sectors across major European markets.

The firm’s performance reinforces its position as one of the active managers in European real estate capital raising, with a strategy focused on long-term income stability and disciplined portfolio growth.

News.Az