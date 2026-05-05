The Chestnut Man returns with new season Hide and Seek on Netflix

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The Danish crime series The Chestnut Man is returning with its second season titled Hide and Seek, premiering on May 7, 2026, more than four years after the first season debuted in 2021.

Based on novels by Søren Sveistrup, the series continues its story following the success of its first season, which received strong critical acclaim and high audience ratings, News.Az reports, citing Herald Online.

The new season follows a case involving a missing woman who is later found murdered after being stalked for months. Investigators discover digital traces of surveillance, messages, and a disturbing “hide and seek” pattern connected to nursery rhyme-style clues. The case soon appears linked to an earlier unsolved murder of a teenage girl, deepening the mystery behind the perpetrator’s identity and motives.

News.Az