Binance SAFU fund sits on $217m gain as bitcoin rises above $81,000

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The Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) operated by Binance has recorded unrealized gains of around $217 million as bitcoin rallies above $81,000, according to CryptoBriefing.

The SAFU fund, created as an emergency reserve to protect users in case of hacks or platform failures, has recently been fully converted into bitcoin as part of a broader restructuring, News.Az reports, citing Crypto Briefing.

The fund now holds around 15,000 BTC, worth over $1 billion, following a series of large-scale purchases completed earlier in 2026.

The gains reflect the rise in bitcoin’s price since the fund’s average acquisition level near the mid-$60,000 range. The appreciation highlights how the reserve, now fully bitcoin-denominated, is directly exposed to market movements.

Binance said the SAFU structure is intended to act as a user protection mechanism, with periodic rebalancing if the fund’s value falls below set thresholds. The shift to bitcoin was described by the exchange as a long-term reserve strategy aligned with its confidence in BTC as a core digital asset.

The report also notes that while the fund’s value has increased alongside the market, its role remains focused on safeguarding user assets rather than generating profit.

News.Az