Hotel Santiago launches the Andes Ski Package with sweeping Andes views, luxury amenities, and a mountain concierge

Take a break from the summer heat and embark on a bucket list ski adventure to the Chilean Andes Mountains.

Hotel Santiago offers guests the perfect bundle of luxurious accommodations and turnkey access to one of the world’s most exhilarating ski destinations with the Andes Ski Package

Priced from CLP 206,750 per night, based on two people, with a two-night minimum stay, the Andes Ski Package includes:

• Superior room accommodation

• Full daily breakfast

• Round-trip transportation to the Ski centre

• Equipment (Skis or Snowboard, boots)

• General ticket or ski classes

• CLP 30,000 credit for the spa

For reservations please visit mandarinoriental.com/Santiago

About Hotel Santiago

Hotel Santiago, one of Santiago’s most iconic buildings, offers 310 guestrooms, including 37 Club and, 23 suites. Conveniently located in the heart of the city’s most important commercial and leisure district, known as Las Condes, and boasting views of the Andes to the East and the San Cristobal Hill to the West, the hotel features three international culinary experiences: Anakena, Matsuri, Senso and the legendary English classic bar: Duke’s. The property is a true urban oasis with expansive gardens and a lagoon style cascade pool. Hotel Santiago is currently undergoing the first phase of a restyling that will reposition the property as a Mandarin Oriental hotel in January 2019. The new luxury accommodation, public areas and landscaped gardens will be redesigned to reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 32 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

