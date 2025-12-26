Houthi leader: Future conflict with Israel "certain"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi has warned of future conflicts with Israel, accusing "enemies" of attempting to "create rifts within Muslim nations."

“The Zionists are killing, abducting Palestinians on a daily basis,” al-Houthi says in a speech broadcast from an undisclosed location. The leader of the terror group has remained in hiding for years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Future rounds of confrontation with the Zionist enemy are certain, and there is no doubt about this,” al-Houthi adds. “Therefore, the Islamic nation must be in a state of complete wakefulness.”

News.Az